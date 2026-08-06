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Virginia tribes are fighting to save Chief Powhatan's birthplace from development

Trump attorney general nominee Todd Blanche loses key Republican support

How much can you save during tax-free weekend? We did the math

Severe storm threat Friday for the Mid-Atlantic

Richmond departments square off in 'Battle of 804' charity basketball game

Hemp businesses sue Virginia over new law that could make most of their products illegal

SwimRVA gets exemption to run camps after child's drowning death

How one Richmond man broke a generational curse through faith, purpose, and basketball

Driver killed in dump truck crash that closed in I-295 north for hours in Henrico

Food outbreak investigations expand