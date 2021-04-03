WTVR-TV, the South’s First Television Station located on West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is a legacy CBS affiliate owned by the E. W. Scripps Company.

The station signed on the air April 22, 1948 as the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line. It was also the 16th television station in the U.S. — and the eighth to be granted a broadcast license.

The station’s landmark tower, which sits at 1,049 feet above sea level, was the largest freestanding structure in the country at that time and now stands as a familiar Richmond landmark.

CBS 6 WTVR-TV

3301 West Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23230

804-254-3600

Do you have a news tip? Click here to contact the CBS 6 News team, send an email or call the newsroom at 804-254-3684.

For inquiries about paid, commercial licensing of news and archive video, email videolicensing@wtvr.com.

WTVR CBS 6 Broadcast Schedule:

Weekdays:



CBS 6 News This Morning – 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Virginia This Morning – 9 to 10 a.m.

CBS 6 News at Noon

CBS 6 News at 4 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 5:30 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Weekends:

