WTVR-TV, the South’s First Television Station located on West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia, is a legacy CBS affiliate owned by the E. W. Scripps Company.
The station signed on the air April 22, 1948 as the first TV station granted a license south of the Mason/Dixon line. It was also the 16th television station in the U.S. — and the eighth to be granted a broadcast license.
The station’s landmark tower, which sits at 1,049 feet above sea level, was the largest freestanding structure in the country at that time and now stands as a familiar Richmond landmark.
CBS 6 WTVR-TV
3301 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23230
804-254-3600
Do you have a news tip? Click here to contact the CBS 6 News team, send an email or call the newsroom at 804-254-3684.
For inquiries about paid, commercial licensing of news and archive video, email videolicensing@wtvr.com.
