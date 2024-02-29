WTVR wins National Press Photographers Association Station of the Year

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 was honored with the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) medium market Station of the Year award for journalism produced in 2023.

It was the ninth year in a row that WTVR was named station of the year or runner-up in that category.

"To receive this award, we submitted a reel of our work throughout the year, and it must include 50% of the photography staff," WTVR chief photographer Curtis Akers said. "This is a great team accomplishment going against the best in the country in small and medium-sized markets."

Former chief photographer Brad Wilson won Third Place in the News Feature – Hard – Video Photojournalist category for the story "Sam’s Purpose."

Wilson won Honorable Mention in the Long-Form Feature Edit category for the same story.

