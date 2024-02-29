Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

WTVR wins National Press Photographers Association Station of the Year

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 29, 2024
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 15:13:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 was honored with the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) medium market Station of the Year award for journalism produced in 2023.

It was the ninth year in a row that WTVR was named station of the year or runner-up in that category.

"To receive this award, we submitted a reel of our work throughout the year, and it must include 50% of the photography staff," WTVR chief photographer Curtis Akers said. "This is a great team accomplishment going against the best in the country in small and medium-sized markets."

Former chief photographer Brad Wilson won Third Place in the News Feature – Hard – Video Photojournalist category for the story "Sam’s Purpose."

Local News

The many ways he says thank you to the strangers who saved his life

GeNienne Samuels
4:04 PM, Aug 25, 2023

Wilson won Honorable Mention in the Long-Form Feature Edit category for the same story.

WTVR-TV Richmond

Local News

Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
10:13 AM, Feb 20, 2024

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone