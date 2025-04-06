Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Associated Press honored WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Virginia, with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards (VAPB) for the 2024 coverage year.

Judges evaluated more than 600 entries from 34 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia to determine the first and second-place winners in multiple categories. First-place winners were be announced at the VAPB Awards Luncheon on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The list below includes winners from WTVR CBS 6:

Best Light Feature:

First — Greg McQuade and Curtis Akers, "Nostalgia at Your Fingertips”

Second — Greg McQuade and Joe Valdez, “A Need for Speed”

This 103-year-old Virginia veteran still feels the need for speed: 'The faster it was the better'

Best Serious Feature:

Second — Mike Bergazzi, Curtis Akers and Jon Burkett, “A Miracle at Taco Bell”

Unaware she was pregnant, this Richmond mom gave birth at Taco Bell: 'A miracle, out of nowhere'

Best Sports Feature:

First — Lane Casadonte and Curtis Akers, “Prince George Football: Changing the Culture”

Coach Tom Hall shares emotional decision to leave Manchester for Prince George

Best MMJ/One-Person Band Reporter:

Second — AJ Nwoko

Best Daily News Report (Single Shift):

First — Elizabeth Holmes and Curtis Akers, “Anything Is Possible: HARP Program Helping People Get Sober”

These Virginia inmates are learning trauma therapies: 'A strong glimmer of hope'

Best Spot News Photography:

First — Will Hicks, “It’s a Total Loss”

Best Feature Photography:

First — Greg McQuade and Enza Marcy, “Sophie’s Linocut: Finding Old School Relief in Linoleum”

Linocut artist Sophie Sallade creates unique art: 'Richmond is a muse to me'

Second — Enza Marcy and Greg McQuade, “Jamestown in Jeopardy: Drowning America’s Birthplace.”

Archeologists fear Jamestown is in danger: 'America’s birthplace is being lost'

Best Website:

First — WTVR.com

Best Station Promo:

First: David Stotts and Rob Byrne, “Giving You a Voice”

Best Newscast:

Second — Sarah Mickle, Mike Bergazzi and Curtis Akers, “Election Day.”

Best Producer:

First — Mike Bergazzi, “Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood” (Click here for more segments)

Richmond Remembers: How Tropical Storm Gaston flooded Shockoe Bottom

Best Old Dominion Heritage:

First — Greg McQuade and Cole Pearson, “The Lady’s Slipper: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves”

Why these women are steering The Lady’s Slipper up and down Virginia rivers

