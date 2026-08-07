Internships at WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6 offers paid, college-level internships to broadcast journalism students (and related majors), enrolled in their junior or senior year or graduate program, who qualify for academic credit at their school.

Internships at CBS 6 are provided to a limited number of students each semester and candidates will be asked to interview -- in person -- prior to receiving an internship.

The CBS 6 internship program follows a syllabus that gives students "real-world" experience in the television news industry. Students follow the weekly assignments and are required to complete a project due at the end of their internship. The students are exposed to the following departments:



News & Production

Weather

Sports

Marketing, Promotions & Sales

Engineering & Master Control

Website development, design and content management

Students wishing to Intern at CBS 6 need to apply here.

We offer the following Internship Sessions:



Fall (8-12 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – Aug. 15)

Spring (8-12 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – Dec. 23)

Summer (8-12 Weeks – Deadline to Apply – April 15)

Maximum of 40 hours per week. Limited to one internship session per calendar year.

Internship Eligibility



Must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the US. Registered students in good standing at an accredited college or university preferred.

Must be able to work the hours required by department.

Students can receive university or college credit for participating in this program but need to handle paperwork involved.

Dayle Dunn Memorial Internship Program

If you are an ethnic minority student, as well as a rising junior/senior or graduate student seeking a degree in broadcast journalism (or related degree) and attend a college/university in the Richmond/Tri-Cities area, you are encouraged to apply for the Dayle Dunn Internship Program.

Click here for more information about the Dayle Dunn Memorial Internship.

WTVR-TV is an equal opportunity employer.