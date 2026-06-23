Chesterfield woman's 'spirit uplifted' after Virginia contractor saw news report and decided to help

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — What was once a source of stress for a Chesterfield couple now serves as a reminder of the kindness of their community.

Almost a week ago, I introduced you to a couple who reached out hoping to have an issue involving VDOT resolved.

For years, the Greens said VDOT had been cutting overgrowth that came into their yard from a right of way adjacent to their property.

However, they said last year VDOT told them it would no longer be trimming the area.

"He stood right there and he said, no, we can't come on you all's property," Mrs. Green said last week. "I said, well, they have came on our property. Well, we're under new management now and that's the old management."

When I reached out to VDOT about the issue, the agency said it does not prune or trim trees in rights of way to prevent limbs from extending over the property line.

"VDOT staff evaluated the right of way in fall of 2025 and took appropriate maintenance action based on our maintenance policy," an agency spokesperson said.

That ultimately meant the couple would have to figure out how to get the work done on their own — a major project they said they could not afford or do themselves.

"It makes us feel like we don't matter," Mrs. Green said.

Chesterfield couple frustrated after VDOT stops trimming roadside overgrowth in their yard

That message moved members of the community, including Steve Wilkerson, the owner of S&W Universal Services.

"You could see it was stressing them out," Wilkerson said.

Shortly after the original story aired, someone tagged Wilkinson in a post, and just days later he and his team were at the couple's home getting the job done.

"When you called and told us that there was a contractor that had contacted you, I became in my spirit I was so uplifted," Mrs. Green said.

"We just walked all the way and we cut miscellaneous tree limbs hanging over, just everything, got rid of everything," Wilkerson said. "I also sprayed the fence line so it shouldn't grow back."

It was a job Wilkinson and his crew said they were happy to be a part of.

"This the type of work when you get done, you can sit back and look at you did and be proud of what you did," one of Wilkerson's crew members said.

The couple said they are incredibly grateful for the helping hand.

"To see a man that is willing do this for people, he will definitely continue to be blessed," Mrs. Green said.

"I feel wonderful, thank you CBS 6, thank you Joi and thank your crew. Thanks to you and your crew for coming and helping us with this," Mr. Green said.



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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.