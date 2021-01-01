Caroline Coleburn

Caroline Coleburn joined WTVR CBS 6 in March 2021. She reports on the weekday morning newscasts.

Caroline is not a new face to CBS 6 or the Richmond area. The Blackstone native interned for CBS 6 in the Summer of 2017 and found her love for journalism at a young age.

As the daughter of Blackstone mayor and editor of the Courier-Record newspaper, Billy Coleburn, Caroline spent much of her childhood on the scenes of breaking news with her father. She knew she wanted to follow in her dad’s footsteps and report on issues that impact her community.

Caroline graduated from the University of Virginia in December of 2017 with degrees in Media Studies and Government.

Before joining the CBS 6 news team, Caroline worked as a reporter for WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina and also spent two years as a morning reporter and fill-in anchor for WVIR NBC 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

When she’s not at work, you can find Caroline going on runs, exploring Richmond’s food scene and spending time with her husband and two dogs.