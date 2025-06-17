Richmond voters turn out for Democratic primary election

RICHMOND, Va. — It was in and out for voters Tuesday morning at Mary Munford Elementary School, one of Richmond's largest precincts.

"It was so easy," said one Richmond voter. "Took two minutes."

The Republican statewide ticket for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is already set, so Tuesday’s Democratic primary has seen the most turnout.

"Reproductive freedom is just super important and obviously, locally our infrastructure," she noted. "Overall, we need to take everything back to the Democratic side."

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 189,000 early or mail-in ballots were cast across the various Democratic races statewide compared to more than 15,000 among Republicans.

"A lot of the most motivated Democrats are probably out there and have probably voted already," explained CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth. "So by and large, what they're going to pick up today, I think, are the individuals who have come to this election late and are making a decision today, and that probably won't be a huge number of people right now."

Across Virginia, Democrats will choose their candidate for attorney general between Shannon Taylor or Jay Jones.

And the race for lieutenant governor is between six candidates.

"I think there are really two tiers, three candidates who are probably going to run behind," Holsworth said. "And then you have the two candidates from the Richmond area, Ghazala Hashmi and former mayor Stoney, along with Senator Rouse from Hampton Roads, who are likely, I think, to be in the top tier there. And no one quite knows how that's going to handle."

The polls are open until 7 p.m. CBS 6 will provide live updates starting on your news at 5 p.m.

