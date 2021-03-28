Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Alerts

  • Severe Weather Alerts
  • Severe Storm Risk
  • Flood Alerts
  • Heat Alerts
  • Wind/Fog Alerts
  • Drought Monitor
  • Fire Weather Alerts
  • Tropical Alerts
Severe Weather Alerts
Severe Storm Risk

  • Today

    Today

  • Tomorrow

    Tomorrow

  • Day After Tomorrow

    Day After Tomorrow
Flood Alerts
Heat Alerts
Wind/Fog Alerts
Drought Monitor
Fire Weather Alerts
Tropical Alerts
tornado safety.png

Weather News

Important safety tips to have handy during severe weather
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team