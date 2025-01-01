Julie Watkins

Julie is a seasoned broadcast meteorologist with nearly 20 years of experience, including areas along the East Coast from New Hampshire to Florida. She proudly serves the Central Virginia community on the WTVR CBS 6 weather team, delivering clear, accurate, and engaging forecasts viewers can count on.

Julie's deep roots in Virginia and love for science make her passionate about helping viewers stay safe and informed during everything from winter storms to hurricane season.

In addition to her work at WTVR, Julie has led environmental and community-focused nonprofit efforts, combining her communication skills with her commitment to sustainability and outreach.