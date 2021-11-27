Richmond is a region known for sports and in celebration of those who bring their best to the game and to the region, Richmond Region Tourism Foundation presents the first RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

This area-wide awards show will recognize those athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports. The show will also include the national Power of Sport Award, which will go to an individual who is creating significant societal impact through sports.

Vote now to help determine the winner in these five categories: