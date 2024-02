Cheryl Groce-Wright with Sports Backers Marathon Training won Coach of the Year at the 2024 RVA Sports Awards.

Groce-Wright exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and have made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2023.

Congratulations!

The Coach of the Year Year Award is sponsored by Brown Distributing

