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Weather

Weather Maps

  • Forecasts
  • Currents
  • Radar Maps
  • Alerts
  • Severe Storm Risk
Forecasts

  • 7-Day Forecast

    7-Day Forecast

  • Daily Planner

    Daily Planner

  • UV Index

    UV Index
Currents

  • Local Temperatures

    Local Temperatures

  • Feels Like Temperatures

    Feels Like Temperatures

  • Regional Temperatures

    Regional Temperatures

  • US Temperatures

    US Temperatures
Radar Maps

  • Local Radar

    Local Radar

  • Metro Radar

    Metro Radar

  • Northern Va Radar

    Northern Va Radar

  • Eastern Va Radar

    Eastern Va Radar

  • Southeastern Va Radar

    Southeastern Va Radar

  • Regional Satellite/Radar

    Regional Satellite/Radar
Alerts

  • Severe Weather Alerts

    Severe Weather Alerts

  • Flood Alerts

    Flood Alerts

  • Heat Alerts

    Heat Alerts

  • Wind/Fog Alerts

    Wind/Fog Alerts

  • Drought Monitor

    Drought Monitor

  • Fire Weather Alerts

    Fire Weather Alerts

  • Tropical Alerts

    Tropical Alerts
Severe Storm Risk

  • Today

    Today

  • Tomorrow

    Tomorrow

  • Day After Tomorrow

    Day After Tomorrow

  • Severe Weather Alerts

    Severe Weather Alerts
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
BioHead ZACH DANIEL.jpg

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

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Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins