Much cooler today with periods of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through, and it will be significantly cooler today. Daybreak highs will be in the lower 60s northwest, 65-70° across the metro, and the lower 70s southeast.

Rain will spread across the region this morning into early afternoon, with the lowest chance of rain in far southeastern Virginia. Rain will turn steady during the afternoon. As it rains, temperatures will fall, with northwestern areas in the upper 50s to around 60 and the lower 60s in the metro. It will be a few degrees warmer in southeastern Virginia.

There will be scattered showers tonight, along with areas of fog. Lows will be 55-60°.

An area of low pressure to our south will cause some rain on Sunday. Areas of fog will be possible. The best chance of showers will be in the morning for many areas, but some showers will continue to the south and southeast in the afternoon. Highs will be 65-70°.

Weekend rainfall amounts have trended downward with the latest computer models, but some areas may still see an inch or more.

Clouds will decrease on Monday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows Monday night will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cooler with highs 65-70°. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 40s away from the coast, with our coolest outlying areas dipping into the 30s.

The second half of the week will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s by Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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