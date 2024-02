New Kent High School runner Isaac Lamprecht was named 2024 Youth Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

Isaac exemplifies all the positive aspects of sports and have made a positive impact on the Richmond Region in 2023.

Congratulations, Isaac.

The Youth Athlete of the Year is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2024.