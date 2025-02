Billy King, a volunteer coach for Sportsbackers and the cross country coach at Elizabeth Davis Middle School, won Coach of the Year at the 2025 RVA Sports Awards.

King exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and have made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2024.

Congratulations!

The Coach of the Year Year Award is sponsored by Brown Distributing

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 8, 2025.