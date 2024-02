Josh Parker scoring the winning goal for Collegiate High School at the VISAA state championship game earned the Moment of the Year Award at the RVA Sports Awards.

That moment energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

Congratulations, Josh!

The Moment of the Year Award is sponsored by Virginia Tourism Corporation

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2024.