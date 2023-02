Highland Springs High School Football Coach Loren Johnson won Coach of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

Johnson coached Highland Springs to 110 wins and Five State Titles in the Last Nine Seasons Including Winning the 2022 VSHL State Championship in December 2022.

Johnson exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Congrats, Coach Johnson!

The Coach of the Year Year Award is sponsored by Brown Distributing

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.