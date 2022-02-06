RVA Sports Awards: PONY League baseball player wins Moment of the Year

The Moment of the Year energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

A pair of PONY League baseball players make history.

Eleven-year-old Abrielle Shaw, a member of the Chesterfield Baseball Club All-Stars, faced Aubrey Easley, of the Rockingham All-Stars from North Carolina in what became the second and third girls to ever play in the PONY Baseball World Series, and the first to face one another as pitcher and hitter.

The Moment of the Year Award is sponsored by Rebkee

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.