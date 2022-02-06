Watch
RVA Sports Awards: PONY League baseball player wins Moment of the Year

The RVA Sports Awards recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.
PONY League baseball players win Moment of the Year at RVA Sports Awards
Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 05, 2022
The Moment of the Year energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

A pair of PONY League baseball players make history.
Eleven-year-old Abrielle Shaw, a member of the Chesterfield Baseball Club All-Stars, faced Aubrey Easley, of the Rockingham All-Stars from North Carolina in what became the second and third girls to ever play in the PONY Baseball World Series, and the first to face one another as pitcher and hitter.

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The Inaugural RVA Sports Awards is Saturday, Feb. 5.