Chris Marston with Sportable was named Male Athlete of the Year at the first-ever RVA Sports Awards. He won the USA Paratriathlon PTS3 National Championship in Long Beach, California.

Marston exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

Congratulations, Chris!

The Male Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by SouthState

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.