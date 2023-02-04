How to watch the RVA Sports Awards Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — The second annual RVA Sports Awards will air tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, streaming on WTVR.com and on our Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show hosted by Washington Commanders Taylor Heinicke, CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon will recognize those athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports.

The winner in each of the five categories will be announced at the awards:

The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.