How to watch the RVA Sports Awards Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — The second annual RVA Sports Awards will air tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, streaming on WTVR.com and on our Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.
This area-wide awards show hosted by Washington Commanders Taylor Heinicke, CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon will recognize those athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports.
The winner in each of the five categories will be announced at the awards:
- Female Athlete of the Year
- Male Athlete of the Year
- Team of the Year
- Coach of the Year
- Moment of the Year
- Fan of the Year
The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.