RVA Sports Awards: Richmond Flying Squirrels Playoff Appearance is Moment of the Year

The Richmond Flying Squirrels securing a playoff appearance earned the Moment of the Year Award at the RVA Sports Awards. For the first time since 2014, the Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

That moment energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

Congrats, Squirrels!

The Moment of the Year Award is sponsored by Rebkee

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.