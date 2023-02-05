Watch Now
ContestsRVA Sports Awards

Actions

RVA Sports Awards: Richmond Flying Squirrels Playoff Appearance is Moment of the Year

Richmond Flying Squirrels Playoff Appearance wins Moment of the Year
Posted at 10:24 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 22:24:17-05

The Richmond Flying Squirrels securing a playoff appearance earned the Moment of the Year Award at the RVA Sports Awards. For the first time since 2014, the Richmond Flying Squirrels clinched the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs.

That moment energized RVA sports fans, displayed remarkable athletic skill or demonstrated incredible sportsmanship over the past year.

Congrats, Squirrels!

Rebkee

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RVA Sports Awards 480x360

The RVA Sports Awards are Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024