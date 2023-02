Jada Byers was named Male Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards. The Virginia Union University football player was a Harlon Hill Award Finalist for the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year

Byers exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Congrats, Jada!

The Male Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by SouthState

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.