Congratulations to the 2023 RVA Sports Awards Power of Sport Award winner

RICHMOND, Va. -- Angel City FC was founded less than three years ago and has just one season of competition under its belt. But in that short time, it has tried to make more of an impact than organizations that have been around for decades.

For their efforts, Angel City FC was named the Power of Sport Award winner at the 2023 RVA Sports Awards.

Founded with a majority female ownership which includes well-known people like Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner and Serena Williams, Angel City is the first women's soccer team to call Los Angeles home in over a decade.

Its commitment to its new home is based on three impact pillars:

Essentials

Equity

Education

Ten percent of all its sponsorship dollars go directly towards community programs which range from donating soccer balls and other sporting equipment to delivering fresh produce to underserved neighborhoods.

Its primary uniforms are made from recycled materials and, in addition to player names, they include empowering phrases.

Angel City's first season of competition fell short of the NWSL playoffs, but the progress they are making off the field has the rest of the league taking notice.

