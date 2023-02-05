RVA Sports Awards: Will Daniel wins Fan of the Year Award

Will Daniel, an avid RVA sports enthusiast who is often seen around town sporting University of Richmond or Richmond Kickers gear,

was named the 2023 Fan of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards. Will can often be seen at UR football games, and is frequently spotted courtside at the Robins Center dancing at timeouts, and encouraging his favorite college basketball team, the Richmond Spiders.

Daniel inspires others through his love of a particular sport, team, athlete, etc. and displays a high level of sportsmanship in his fandom.

Congrats, Will!

The Fan of the Year Award is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.