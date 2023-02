University of Richmond Lacrosse & Field Hockey and Two Sport Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference Player Lindsey Frank was named the 2023 Female Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

Frank exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2022.

Congrats, Lindsey!

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Kings Dominion.

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2023.