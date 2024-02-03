TONIGHT AT 7:30: Watch RVA Sports Awards live from Altria Theater

Watch Now
Don't miss RVA Sports Awards tonight at 7:30 p.m. on CBS 6
RICHMOND, Va. — Don't miss the third annual RVA Sports Awards live from the Altria Theater Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.

The show will be broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and also streamed at WTVR.com/LIVE2 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App on our Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show hosted by CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon recognizes athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports in Central Virginia.

The following winners will be announced at the show:

The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

