Rilee Baughan with Randolph-Macon Softball was named the 2024 Female Athlete of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards.

Rilee exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2023.

Congrats, Rilee!

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Kings Dominion.

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 3, 2024.