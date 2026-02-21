Mild today, coastal storm brings rain and snow Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning. There will be the chance of a shower, mostly across southern Virginia.

Clouds will decrease a bit this afternoon. It will be mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s across central Virginia, with upper 40s to around 50 at the coast.

Clouds will increase tonight, with rain developing towards morning. Lows will be 35-40.

A coastal storm will impact the region on Sunday. There will be periods of rain during the morning. Some mixed precipitation will be possible north of Richmond.

A change to wet snow will occur from north to south Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Afternoon temps will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s, which will prevent the wet snow from sticking initially. As surface temperatures cool, snow will begin sticking Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Winds will increase Sunday night into Monday, with gusts over 30 mph possible in central Virginia, and over 40 mph at the coast.

Snow will taper off early Monday morning, but a few snow showers may occur near the coast into early afternoon.

Winter storm watches have been issued for Sunday into Monday for the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

Snowfall accumulations will be highest in eastern Virginia, where at least 2" will occur. Localized totals over 6" will be possible right up against the coast.

For the Richmond metro, a coating to an inch or two will be possible where the ground gets cold enough. Accumulations could be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Farther south and southwest, little to nothing is expected. Perhaps a coating to under an inch in some locations.

Tuesday will be chilly with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Milder weather returns on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our next system will bring some rain to the region on Thursday, with highs around 60.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.