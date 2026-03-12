2 injured in Old Dominion University shooting, suspected gunman dead

NORFOLK, Va. — The suspected gunman is dead after two people were injured in a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in Constant Hall, which sits along West 49th Street in Norfolk.

Two people were taken to an area hospital. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of Thursday and students are asked to avoid Constant Hall as the investigation continues.

Constant Hall serves as the hub for the College of Business and has 19 classrooms, two full size lecture halls and the Greg Lumsden trading room, per ODU's website.

Additional details were not immediately available. An update is expected after noon.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube