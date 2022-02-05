How to watch the Inaugural RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The inaugural RVA Sports Awards air tonight at 7:30 p.m. on WTVR CBS 6, streaming on WTVR.com and on our Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show hosted by Tiki Barber will recognize those athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports. The show will also include the national Power of Sport Award, which will go to an individual who is creating significant societal impact through sports.

The winner in each of the five categories will be announced at the awards:

The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.