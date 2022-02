The Patrick Henry High School Boys Varsity Volleyball team scored the Team of the Year Award at the RVA Sports Awards. The team won their 6th straight state championship in 2021.

The Team of the Year Award is given to a team that exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

The Team of the Year Award is sponsored by Synergy Technical

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.