RVA Sports Awards: Keira D'Amato wins Female Athlete of the Year

Individual Runner Keira D'Amato was named Female Athlete of the Year at the first-ever RVA Sports Awards. She won the Allianz Partners 8k and set a new women's course record; won US Nationals in the Half Marathon; earned a spot on Team USA to compete at Worlds and set the American Record in the 20k. She also recently broke the American women's record at the Houston Marathon.

D'Amato exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

Congratulations, Keira!

The Female Athlete of the Year Award is sponsored by Techno Branded Swag

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.