RVA Sports Awards: Keira D'Amato wins Female Athlete of the Year

The RVA Sports Awards recognize local athletic achievements and honor those who aim to better the Richmond region through sport.
Keira D'Amato wins Female Athlete of the Year at RVA Sports Awards
Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 05, 2022
Individual Runner Keira D'Amato was named Female Athlete of the Year at the first-ever RVA Sports Awards. She won the Allianz Partners 8k and set a new women's course record; won US Nationals in the Half Marathon; earned a spot on Team USA to compete at Worlds and set the American Record in the 20k. She also recently broke the American women's record at the Houston Marathon.

D'Amato exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

Congratulations, Keira!

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

The Inaugural RVA Sports Awards is Saturday, Feb. 5.