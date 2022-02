Varina High School Football Coach Marcus Lewis won Coach of the Year at the RVA Sports Awards Saturday.

Lewis led his team to its first State Championship and exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2021.

Congratulations, Coach Lewis!

The Coach of the Year Year Award is sponsored by Brown Distributing

The winner was announced at the RVA Sports Awards Saturday, February 5, 2022.