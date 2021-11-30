Tiki Barber to host RVA Sports Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former University of Virginia and New York Giants running back Tiki Barber will host the first-ever RVA Sports Awards on February 5, 2022, in Richmond.

“I am thrilled to host the inaugural RVA Sports Awards this coming February and help showcase what is truly one of the best sports communities in Virginia,” Barber said in a statement announcing his participation. “I hope you will join me in what is sure to be a night to remember on the red carpet.”

Award nominations close on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. and include the following categories:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

SouthState Male Athlete of the Year

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Rebkee Moment of the Year

Three finalists for each category will be announced on December 15 and you can vote for your favorite here.

“Our sports community is strong, resilient, and innovative,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Vice President of Community Relations, said. “Sports brings people together and builds local pride. We’re looking forward to honoring those that make our region a better place at the RVA Sports Awards.”

Nominations are open to Richmond-area athletes and coaches in all levels, from youth leagues to pro sports.

The RVA Sports Awards will be broadcast on CBS 6.