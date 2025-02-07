Get tickets to this year's RVA Sports Awards at Altria Theater

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — There is still time to get tickets to the fourth annual RVA Sports Awards this Saturday at the Altria Theater. The show will also be broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 at 7:30 p.m. and also streamed on WTVR.com and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku channels.

This area-wide awards show featuring special guest speaker Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and hosted by CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Kelli Lemon recognizes athletes and leaders who have made a major impact on their community through sports in Central Virginia.

The following winners will be announced at the show:

RVA Sports Awards

Female Athlete of the Year Finalists

RVA Sports Awards

Male Athlete of the Year Finalists

Team of the Year Finalists

Coach of the Year Finalists

Moment of the Year Finalists

Youth Athlete of the Year Finalists

Youth Team of the Year Finalists

Event Impact of the Year Finalists

    The RVA Sports Awards are presented by Rosie's Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs Racetrack.

