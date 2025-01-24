RVA Sports Awards speaker Jackie Joyner-Kersee shares secret to gold medal success

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the longest-standing records in American track and field nearly didn't happen.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who will be the featured speaker at the RVA Sports Awards on Feb. 8 at Altria Theater in Richmond, set the world record in the heptathlon during the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea, competing in seven events over two days.

Reflecting on her journey, Joyner-Kersee admitted her initial doubts.

"I didn't know how to high jump. Didn't know how to throw the javelin early on," she said, adding that her focus was on challenging herself. "The most important thing I loved about it was just challenging myself to see if I could better myself in each event."

Joyner-Kersee went on to win 15 medals in international competition, including 12 gold medals.

Her approach to training mirrors how she coaches young athletes today — emphasizing gradual improvement.

"Asking them to ask themselves 'Can I give a little more?' That comes from them," she explained.

"Throughout my career, I always asked myself if I can improve a tenth of a second or a half an inch if I was jumping," she continued. "The motivation has to be how did you feel the last time you didn't do as well as you thought you should have? That becomes your motivation so you don't ever feel like that again."

In addition to athletic training, Joyner-Kersee's foundation focuses on educating youth about nutrition and healthy habits.

"It's ok to have junk food, candy and all that, but do it in moderation," she said. "What we put into our bodies really has an impact on our performance both on and off the field."

Her athletic prowess wasn't limited to track; Joyner-Kersee also played collegiate basketball for UCLA and briefly for the Richmond Rage, a women’s team in a precursor league to the WNBA.

"I was torn between still wanting to run but how can I also be a part of something that I think is going to really boost women's basketball? It was just so much fun," she recalled.

Joyner-Kersee emphasizes two crucial principles for youth: Character and work ethic.

"It's not what you do in front of me, it's what you're doing when I'm not around. And that's with anything in life," she said. "There's no shortcuts. If someone tells you there's a shortcut, it will catch up with you later in life. Know that rejection will happen. Rejection is not a sign of failure. Rejection is another way to make you stronger."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.