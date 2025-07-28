Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly crash shuts down part of Staples Mill Road in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a crash in Henrico County on Monday evening.

A news release from police says the call for a crash at the intersection of Staples Mill and Hungary Springs roads came in at 6:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, was pronounced dead.

"Identification of the driver will be released at a later date pending verification and notification to next-of-kin. The Henrico Police Crash Team is handling the investigation," police said.

Staples Mill Road is closed between Old Staples Mill and Hungary roads. Hungary Springs Road is closed between Olde West Drive to Cottesmore Lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

