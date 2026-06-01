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DirecTV customers have lost access to WTVR CBS 6 – Here’s how to stay connected

Contact DirecTV by calling 1-855-KEEPUS-4 (1-855-533-7874) and ask them to restore your programming
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DirecTV – a multi‑billion‑dollar corporation that controls programming distribution for millions of Americans – has removed WTVR CBS 6’s trusted, locally produced news, along with key sports and entertainment programming from its channel lineup.

We’re working hard to restore your programming, but in the meantime, here’s how you can keep watching WTVR and CBS.

What you can do:
If you are a DirecTV customer, contact DirecTV at 1-855-KEEPUS-4 (1-855-533-7874) and tell them you want WTVR restored on your channel lineup.

Our priority is to make sure that you continue to have access to the sports, news, weather and traffic updates that support your daily life, in addition to all the great programs we know you love.

Here’s how you can stay connected to CBS 6 programming:

Free Options:
·       By antenna: Our signal is always free and available over-the-air. An antenna provides a reliable, high-definition viewing experience. Visit www.thefreeTVproject.org or Tablo TV to find the best antenna for your location.
·       On our streaming apps: You can watch [Station(s)] other content by searching for our station on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video and other connected TV platforms.

Other Services:
·       YouTube TV
·       Hulu + Live TV
·       Other streaming platforms, as well as cable services in our area

How to Rescan Your TV for Our Free Over-the-Air Signal
If you are using an antenna, you may need to rescan your TV to find our channel. It's a simple
process that is usually found in your TV’s menu
1.     Click the "Menu" button on your remote control.
2.     In the menu, choose "Channel Setup" or a similar option
3.     Select "Antenna" or "Tuner."
4.     Start a "New Scan" or "Auto Scan." Your TV will automatically find all available channels.

If you run into issues, please refer to the product manual that came with your TV.

WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

WTVR CBS 6 News wins five prestigious 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards WTVR CBS 6 News earns 63 Emmy Award nominations CBS 6 wins Outstanding News Operation of the Virginias award WTVR CBS 6 wins National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond earns 30 Emmy Awards WTVR wins 10 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 50 Emmy Awards WTVR CBS 6 nominated for 50 Capital Emmy Awards Associated Press honors WTVR CBS 6 with 14 Associated Press Broadcasters Awards
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