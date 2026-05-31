Richmond's Qué Pasa Festival celebrates 25th anniversary at CarMax Park with record turnout

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Qué Pasa Festival marked its 25th anniversary Saturday at CarMax Park, drawing hundreds of attendees to one of Virginia's largest celebrations of Hispanic and Latin American culture — and breaking records in the process.

The free event featured more than 100 vendors, live music, cultural performances, a kids area and artisan food from vendors who traveled from as far away as New York.

Nikolas Johnson, director of operations with the Hispanic Chamber and the Virginia Hispanic Foundation, said the 25th anniversary was a milestone worth celebrating in a big way.

"It's really just the culture, the community, everybody coming together to really celebrate, but the food is absolutely incredible," Johnson said. "We have food vendors that come all the way from New York. We have food vendors that come from all over to be able to come and celebrate with us here today. So bringing together so many different Latin flavors, Latin sounds, Latin culture is really the essence of this festival."

Johnson said the turnout at the brand-new CarMax Park exceeded expectations.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger. We started out at a small restaurant when Michelle started this so many years ago, moved to the canals, moved to Brown's Island, and now at the brand new CarMax Park, it gets bigger and better every single year," Johnson said.

He said keeping the festival free every year is central to its mission.

"Richmond is just such a melting pot of different individuals coming together and I think everybody coming out seeing the crowds, especially with everything going on all the time, it's just amazing to see everyone coming together sharing that love," Johnson said. "That's what this festival is all about — coming and enjoying. That's why we make it free every single year so that there's never any barriers for anyone to come and celebrate with us."

For Johnson personally, the highlight of the festival goes beyond the music and dancing.

"The takeaway for me is how happy everybody leaves. I think that's the biggest thing," Johnson said.

The Qué Pasa Festival also made history as one of the first major events held at the newly opened CarMax Park.

Johnson said the Virginia Hispanic Foundation is already planning its return to CarMax Park for Cinco de Mayo next year.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.