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Shelter in place ordered for Chesterfield neighborhood after gunshots heard

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 31, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 31, 2026
Gumfork Place Domestic Shooting -- Shelter in place ordered for Chesterfield neighborhood after gunshots heard
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and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are urging people in a Chesterfield neighborhood to shelter in place on Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 12900 block of Gumfork Place for a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

The county's Emergency Alert system advised people within one mile of that block of Gumfork Place to shelter in place.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene reported hearing at least one gunshot.

Sources said that officers are responding to a domestic situation.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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