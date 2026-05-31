Shelter in place ordered for Chesterfield neighborhood after gunshots heard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are urging people in a Chesterfield neighborhood to shelter in place on Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 12900 block of Gumfork Place for a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

The county's Emergency Alert system advised people within one mile of that block of Gumfork Place to shelter in place.

A CBS 6 crew on the scene reported hearing at least one gunshot.

Sources said that officers are responding to a domestic situation.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.