Taylor Locke

Taylor Locke joined CBS 6 in January 2026. She reports Sunday through Thursday. Taylor was born and raised in Dallas, Texas.

She graduated from Texas Tech University where in her last two years of college she joined full-time at KCBD where she produced, reported, and anchored newscasts.

In May 2024, Taylor went on a two-week field assignment at the Texas-Mexico border reporting on security issues and immigration.

She then packed up and headed for Virginia. Before coming to CBS 6, Taylor was the weekend anchor and weekday MMJ at WDBJ7.

Now that Taylor is in Richmond, she is beyond excited to plant new roots and get involved in the community as much as she can.

When she's not at work, Taylor loves watching football—GO COWBOYS—doing pilates, visiting local coffee shops, and walking her dog.

