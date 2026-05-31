2 shot in Highland Springs park, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two people were shot in a park in Highland Springs in eastern Henrico County on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to Robinson Park in the 200 block of Westover Avenue at 12:35 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

The victims suffered injuries that were described as not life-threatening, sources said.

No suspect information or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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