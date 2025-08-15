WTVR CBS 6 wins National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

RICHMOND, Va. — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) honored WTVR CBS 6 with the 2025 National Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.

Judging was based on several criteria including: breaking news, continuing coverage, feature stories and web and digital media presence.

"This recognition from an organization that sets the standard for broadcast and digital journalism, represents the hard work and skill of the entire CBS 6 Family," WTVR general manager Stephen Hayes said. "I am so proud of this team no matter the circumstances, but the accolades we receive from our peers, especially in this case, reinforces the outstanding work being accomplished every day."

This is the second National Murrow Overall Excellence award WTVR has won in the last five years.

WTVR was selected from the more than 500 television stations that encompass market sizes 50-210.

You can watch the National Murrow Award submission here.

