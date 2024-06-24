WTVR in Richmond earns 27 Emmy Awards, the most in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 won 27 Emmy Awards at the 66th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Click here to see the full list of winners.
WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:
DAYTIME NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)
Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6:00 pm newscast
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Editor
EVENING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)
Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11:00 pm newscast
WTVR
Sarah Mickle, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Dwight Nixon, Editor
Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager
Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director
Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor
Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Maggi Marshall, Reporter
Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter
Lauren Russell, Executive Producer
Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist
INVESTIGATIVE - SINGLE REPORT
Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out
WTVR
Laura French, Writer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT AND MULTIPLE REPORTS)
87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist
Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer
NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Gifted Hands
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Joi Fultz, Reporter
BUSINESS/CONSUMER - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
CRIME/JUSTICE - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Producer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor
The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE - NEWS FEATURE
A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
MILITARY - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer
Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor
WEATHERCAST
Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins
WTVR
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist
SPORTS STORY - NEWS FEATURE (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
CRIME/JUSTICE - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 15 MINUTES)
Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Henry Goodman, Photographer
PROMOTION - NEWS: PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)
Your Voice Parallax
WTVR
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer
EDITOR: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
Enza Marcy Composite
WTVR
Enza Marcy, Editor
EDITOR: PROGRAM
Your Voice
WTVR
David Stotts, Editor
TALENT: REPORTER - MEDICAL
GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite
WTVR
GeNienne Samuels, Reporter
WRITER - NEWS
A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Writer
WRITER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 15 MINUTES)
CBS 6 Voices
WTVR
David Stotts, Writer
Brandy Brown, Writer
PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT
Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Videographer
PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer