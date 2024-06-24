WTVR in Richmond earns 27 Emmy Awards, the most in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 won 27 Emmy Awards at the 66th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Click here to see the full list of winners.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

DAYTIME NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)

Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6:00 pm newscast

WTVR

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter

Dwight Nixon, Editor

EVENING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)

Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11:00 pm newscast

WTVR

Sarah Mickle, Producer

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Dwight Nixon, Editor

Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager

Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director

Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor

Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Maggi Marshall, Reporter

Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter

Lauren Russell, Executive Producer

Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist

INVESTIGATIVE - SINGLE REPORT

Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out

WTVR

Laura French, Writer

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT AND MULTIPLE REPORTS)

87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland

WTVR

Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Photographer

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Gifted Hands

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Photojournalist

Joi Fultz, Reporter

Gifted Hands

BUSINESS/CONSUMER - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

CRIME/JUSTICE - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll

WTVR

David Stotts, Producer

Brandy Brown, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Producer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Editor

The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE - NEWS FEATURE

A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

MILITARY - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Photographer

Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Editor

Traumatized veteran returns to Vietnam to find peace: 'I felt that was my purpose'

WEATHERCAST

Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins

WTVR

Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

SPORTS STORY - NEWS FEATURE (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

CRIME/JUSTICE - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 15 MINUTES)

Reopen the Case: Center Street

WTVR

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Henry Goodman, Photographer

PROMOTION - NEWS: PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)

Your Voice Parallax

WTVR

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

David Stotts, Producer

EDITOR: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Enza Marcy Composite

WTVR

Enza Marcy, Editor

EDITOR: PROGRAM

Your Voice

WTVR

David Stotts, Editor

TALENT: REPORTER - MEDICAL

GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite

WTVR

GeNienne Samuels, Reporter

WRITER - NEWS

A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Writer

WRITER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 15 MINUTES)

CBS 6 Voices

WTVR

David Stotts, Writer

Brandy Brown, Writer

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT

Brad Wilson Composite

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Videographer

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Last Ride

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Photographer