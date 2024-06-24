WTVR in Richmond earns 27 Emmy Awards, the most in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 won 27 Emmy Awards at the 66th annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

DAYTIME NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)
Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6:00 pm newscast
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Editor

EVENING NEWSCAST - MEDIUM MARKETS (50-99)
Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11:00 pm newscast
WTVR
Sarah Mickle, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Dwight Nixon, Editor
Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager
Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director
Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor
Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Maggi Marshall, Reporter
Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter
Lauren Russell, Executive Producer
Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist

INVESTIGATIVE - SINGLE REPORT
Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out
WTVR
Laura French, Writer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT AND MULTIPLE REPORTS)

87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)
Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Gifted Hands
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Joi Fultz, Reporter

Gifted Hands

BUSINESS/CONSUMER - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

CRIME/JUSTICE - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Producer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor

The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE - NEWS FEATURE
A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

MILITARY - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor

Traumatized veteran returns to Vietnam to find peace: 'I felt that was my purpose'

WEATHERCAST
Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins
WTVR
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

SPORTS STORY - NEWS FEATURE (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)
Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

CRIME/JUSTICE - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 15 MINUTES)
Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Henry Goodman, Photographer

PROMOTION - NEWS: PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)
Your Voice Parallax
WTVR
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer

EDITOR: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
Enza Marcy Composite
WTVR
Enza Marcy, Editor

EDITOR: PROGRAM
Your Voice
WTVR
David Stotts, Editor

TALENT: REPORTER - MEDICAL
GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite
WTVR
GeNienne Samuels, Reporter

WRITER - NEWS
A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Writer

WRITER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 15 MINUTES)
CBS 6 Voices
WTVR
David Stotts, Writer
Brandy Brown, Writer

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT
Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Videographer

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT
Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer

WTVR CBS 6 is Virginia's Most Honored TV Station

