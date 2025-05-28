WTVR wins 10 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 50 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards.

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with ten awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Regional winners include:

Overall Excellence

WTVR CBS6

Investigative Reporting

'I lost my soul.' Indictment shocks rural county

Hard News

'They Failed My Mom:' Virginia nursing home oversight

News Documentary

The Voices Behind the Stories

News Series

Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Lantz Mills - Deaf People Had Freedom Here

Excellence in Writing

Tales of Love and Survival: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite

Excellence in Video

The Lady's Slipper: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves

Feature Reporting

A 103-Year-Old's Need for Speed: The faster the better!

Sports Reporting

Prince George Football: Changing the Culture

In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 50 Emmy Award nominations.

You can find a list of nominees here.

The 50 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 21, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

