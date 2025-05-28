WTVR wins 10 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 50 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards.
The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with ten awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.
Regional winners include:
Overall Excellence
WTVR CBS6
Investigative Reporting
'I lost my soul.' Indictment shocks rural county
Hard News
'They Failed My Mom:' Virginia nursing home oversight
News Documentary
The Voices Behind the Stories
News Series
Gaston at 20: The Unforgettable Flood
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Lantz Mills - Deaf People Had Freedom Here
Excellence in Writing
Tales of Love and Survival: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite
Excellence in Video
The Lady's Slipper: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves
Feature Reporting
A 103-Year-Old's Need for Speed: The faster the better!
Sports Reporting
Prince George Football: Changing the Culture
In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 50 Emmy Award nominations.
You can find a list of nominees here.
The 50 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
Winners will be announced Saturday, June 21, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.
