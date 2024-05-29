WTVR wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 58 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards.
The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with eight awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.
Regional winners include:
Digital
WTVR Web and Digital Team
Excellence in Video
Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn’t Have Survived
Excellence in Writing
"A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse"
Investigative Reporting
The Informant
News Documentary
Reopen the Case: Center Street
Newscast
Deadly Graduation Day Shooting — 11 p.m. Newscast
Sports Reporting
Secretariat at 50: It Was Thrilling Watching Perfection
Overall Excellence
WTVR CBS 6 NEWS: Your Voice, Your Community, Your Story
In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 58 Emmy Award nominations.
You can find a list of nominees here.
The 58 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.
Winners will be announced Saturday, June 22, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.
Local News
WTVR CBS 6 receives 58 Emmy nominations including Overall Excellence
