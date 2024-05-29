WTVR wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards, nominated for 58 Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored to be recognized by the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards.

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards honored WTVR CBS 6 with eight awards. Each winning entry now competes for a highly-coveted National Murrow Award.

Regional winners include:

Digital

WTVR Web and Digital Team

Excellence in Video

Smith Point Sea Rescue: They Wouldn’t Have Survived

Excellence in Writing

"A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse"

Investigative Reporting

The Informant

News Documentary

Reopen the Case: Center Street

Newscast

Deadly Graduation Day Shooting — 11 p.m. Newscast

Sports Reporting

Secretariat at 50: It Was Thrilling Watching Perfection

Overall Excellence

WTVR CBS 6 NEWS: Your Voice, Your Community, Your Story

In addition to the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award wins, the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter honored WTVR CBS 6 with 58 Emmy Award nominations.

You can find a list of nominees here.

The 58 nominations represent the most of any television station in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Winners will be announced Saturday, June 22, at a ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

