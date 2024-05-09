Watch Now
WTVR CBS 6 receives 58 Emmy nominations including Overall Excellence

WTVR-TV Richmond
WTVR
The front of WTVR-TV's historic studios on Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia
WTVR-TV Richmond
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 13:56:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored with 58 Emmy nominations when the Capital Emmys announced the nominees Wednesday night. The station's Emmy nomination total was the highest in the region which includes stations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

The station was nominated for the Overall Excellence award for its work over the 2023 broadcast year.

Winners will be announced on June 22 at the 66th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

Congratulations to all the nominees. Scroll down for a list of WTVR nominees:

Daytime Newscast - Medium Market

Day After Graduation Shooting - 5 p.m. Newscast
WTVR
Jaclyn Groves, Editor
Abbie Dunn, Producer

Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6 pm Newscast
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Editor

Evening Newscast - Medium Market

Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11 p.m. newscast
WTVR
Sarah Mickle, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Dwight Nixon, Editor
Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager
Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director
Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor
Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Maggi Marshall, Reporter
Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter
Lauren Russell, Executive Producer
Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist

Investigative - Single Report

The Informant
WTVR
Laura French, Writer

Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out
WTVR
Laura French, Writer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

News Feature - Light Feature

87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

News Feature - Serious Feature

A Father’s Dedication: I can’t dwell on it
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Editor

Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Smith Point Sea Rescue: They wouldn’t have survived
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Arts/Entertainment - News

Gifted Hands
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Joi Fultz, Reporter

Opening Minds through Art: You are my Sunshine
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Business/Consumer - News

A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Keeping it Glowing at Uptown Neon: Little Puff. Little Pull.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photographer

“Nottoway County’s poultry industry is no more”
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
April Harshman, Drone Pilot

Crime/Justice - News

Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News

River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Producer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Education/Schools - News

Two Sisters. One School. 105 Years.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Health/Medical - News

Sam's Purpose: Make Every Breath Count
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
GeNienne Samuels, Writer

Saving Baby Nora: I could feel the water in her body
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Historical/Cultural - News

Lee Harvey Oswald's Ride: It is an eery connection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photographer

Lives Between the Lines: It is not a pretty story
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen
GregMcQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor

The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chesapeake Heritage - News

A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Mary Wingfield Scott: Saving the City One Brick at a Time
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photographer

Superman's Stableman: Secretariat Made a Name for Virginia
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Military - News

3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer

A Combat Pilot's Seven Year Nightmare Finally Ends
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor

WWII Pilot William Charles: We never knew if we’d get back
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Societal Concerns - News

Rob Brandenberg’s Story: Another Day I’m Thankful
WTVR
Tracy Sears, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photojournalist

Weather - News

Hurricane Isabel at 20: Mother Nature is Queen. Isn’t she?
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Writer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist
Wayne Covil, Reporter

Weathercast

Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins
WTVR
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

Sports Story - News Feature

From Caroline to cancer to champion
WTVR
Lane Casadonte, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter

Sports Program - Live

RVA Sports Awards
WTVR
David Stotts, Creative Director
Misti Davidson, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Brock Taylor, Director
Lane Casadonte, Host
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Crime/Justice - Long Form Content

Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Henry Goodman, Photographer

Promotion - News

Your Voice Parallax
WTVR
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer

Promotion - Non-News

Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer

Overall Excellence

WTVR CBS 6 NEWS: Your Voice, Your Community, Your Story
WTVR
Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Director - Program

WTVR
Giving You A Voice  
David Stotts, Director

Editor: News - No Production Limit

Enza Marcy Composite
WTVR
Enza Marcy, Editor

Joe Valdez Composite
WTVR
Joe Valdez, Editor

Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Editor

Editor: Program

Your Voice
WTVR
David Stotts, Editor

Talent: Anchor - News

Bill Fitzgerald: Live in the Studio, Live in the Community
WTVR
Bill Fitzgerald, Anchor

Talent: Reporter - News

Laura French: Investigative Reporter
WTVR
Laura French, Reporter

Talent: Reporter - Medical

GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite
WTVR
GeNienne Samuels, Reporter

Writer - News

A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Writer

A Reunion and a Homecoming: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Writer

Writer - Short Form Content

CBS 6 Voices
WTVR
David Stotts, Writer
Brandy Brown, Writer

Photographer: News - Single Shift

Ben Brady Composite
WTVR
Ben Brady, Videographer

Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Videographer

Photographer: News - No Production Limit

Ben Brady Composite
WTVR
Ben Brady, Videographer

Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photographer

Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer

