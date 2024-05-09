WTVR CBS 6 receives 58 Emmy nominations including Overall Excellence

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored with 58 Emmy nominations when the Capital Emmys announced the nominees Wednesday night. The station's Emmy nomination total was the highest in the region which includes stations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.

The station was nominated for the Overall Excellence award for its work over the 2023 broadcast year.

Winners will be announced on June 22 at the 66th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.

Congratulations to all the nominees. Scroll down for a list of WTVR nominees:

Daytime Newscast - Medium Market

Day After Graduation Shooting - 5 p.m. Newscast

WTVR

Jaclyn Groves, Editor

Abbie Dunn, Producer

Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6 pm Newscast

WTVR

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter

Dwight Nixon, Editor

Evening Newscast - Medium Market

Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11 p.m. newscast

WTVR

Sarah Mickle, Producer

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Dwight Nixon, Editor

Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager

Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director

Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor

Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Maggi Marshall, Reporter

Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter

Lauren Russell, Executive Producer

Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist

Investigative - Single Report

The Informant

WTVR

Laura French, Writer

Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out

WTVR

Laura French, Writer

Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer

News Feature - Light Feature

87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland

WTVR

Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Photographer

News Feature - Serious Feature

A Father’s Dedication: I can’t dwell on it

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Editor

Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Smith Point Sea Rescue: They wouldn’t have survived

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

Arts/Entertainment - News

Gifted Hands

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Photojournalist

Joi Fultz, Reporter

Opening Minds through Art: You are my Sunshine

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Business/Consumer - News

A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Keeping it Glowing at Uptown Neon: Little Puff. Little Pull.

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Photographer

“Nottoway County’s poultry industry is no more”

WTVR

Caroline Coleburn, Reporter

April Harshman, Drone Pilot

Crime/Justice - News

Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll

WTVR

David Stotts, Producer

Brandy Brown, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News

River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Producer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Education/Schools - News

Two Sisters. One School. 105 Years.

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Health/Medical - News

Sam's Purpose: Make Every Breath Count

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Editor

GeNienne Samuels, Writer

Saving Baby Nora: I could feel the water in her body

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Historical/Cultural - News

Lee Harvey Oswald's Ride: It is an eery connection

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photographer

Lives Between the Lines: It is not a pretty story

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen

GregMcQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Editor

The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chesapeake Heritage - News

A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Mary Wingfield Scott: Saving the City One Brick at a Time

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photographer

Superman's Stableman: Secretariat Made a Name for Virginia

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Military - News

3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Brad Wilson, Photographer

A Combat Pilot's Seven Year Nightmare Finally Ends

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Ben Brady, Editor

WWII Pilot William Charles: We never knew if we’d get back

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Societal Concerns - News

Rob Brandenberg’s Story: Another Day I’m Thankful

WTVR

Tracy Sears, Reporter

Ben Brady, Photojournalist

Weather - News

Hurricane Isabel at 20: Mother Nature is Queen. Isn’t she?

WTVR

Michael Bergazzi, Writer

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Wayne Covil, Reporter

Weathercast

Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins

WTVR

Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist

Sports Story - News Feature

From Caroline to cancer to champion

WTVR

Lane Casadonte, Reporter

Joe Valdez, Photojournalist

Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Sports Program - Live

RVA Sports Awards

WTVR

David Stotts, Creative Director

Misti Davidson, Producer

Michael Bergazzi, Producer

Brock Taylor, Director

Lane Casadonte, Host

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

Crime/Justice - Long Form Content

Reopen the Case: Center Street

WTVR

David Stotts, Director

Brandy Brown, Executive Producer

Jon Burkett, Reporter

Henry Goodman, Photographer

Promotion - News

Your Voice Parallax

WTVR

Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist

David Stotts, Producer

Promotion - Non-News

Reopen the Case: Center Street

WTVR

David Stotts, Producer

Brandy Brown, Producer

Overall Excellence

WTVR CBS 6 NEWS: Your Voice, Your Community, Your Story

WTVR

Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Director - Program

WTVR

Giving You A Voice

David Stotts, Director

Editor: News - No Production Limit

Enza Marcy Composite

WTVR

Enza Marcy, Editor

Joe Valdez Composite

WTVR

Joe Valdez, Editor

Last Ride

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Editor

Editor: Program

Your Voice

WTVR

David Stotts, Editor

Talent: Anchor - News

Bill Fitzgerald: Live in the Studio, Live in the Community

WTVR

Bill Fitzgerald, Anchor

Talent: Reporter - News

Laura French: Investigative Reporter

WTVR

Laura French, Reporter

Talent: Reporter - Medical

GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite

WTVR

GeNienne Samuels, Reporter

Writer - News

A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Writer

A Reunion and a Homecoming: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite

WTVR

Michael Bergazzi, Writer

Writer - Short Form Content

CBS 6 Voices

WTVR

David Stotts, Writer

Brandy Brown, Writer

Photographer: News - Single Shift

Ben Brady Composite

WTVR

Ben Brady, Videographer

Brad Wilson Composite

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Videographer

Photographer: News - No Production Limit

Ben Brady Composite

WTVR

Ben Brady, Videographer

Brad Wilson Composite

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Photographer

Last Ride

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Photographer

