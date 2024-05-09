WTVR CBS 6 receives 58 Emmy nominations including Overall Excellence

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 News was honored with 58 Emmy nominations when the Capital Emmys announced the nominees Wednesday night. The station's Emmy nomination total was the highest in the region which includes stations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC.
The station was nominated for the Overall Excellence award for its work over the 2023 broadcast year.
Winners will be announced on June 22 at the 66th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony in Bethesda, Maryland.
Congratulations to all the nominees. Scroll down for a list of WTVR nominees:
Daytime Newscast - Medium Market
Day After Graduation Shooting - 5 p.m. Newscast
WTVR
Jaclyn Groves, Editor
Abbie Dunn, Producer
Tragedy at UVA: One Year Later - 6 pm Newscast
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter
Dwight Nixon, Editor
Evening Newscast - Medium Market
Deadly Graduation Day Shooting - 11 p.m. newscast
WTVR
Sarah Mickle, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Dwight Nixon, Editor
Robert Hughes, Assignment Manager
Misti Davidson, Assistant News Director
Jaclyn Groves, Senior Editor
Jennifer Carr, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Maggi Marshall, Reporter
Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter
Lauren Russell, Executive Producer
Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist
Investigative - Single Report
The Informant
WTVR
Laura French, Writer
Wrongfully Accused: Mass shooting plot suspect speaks out
WTVR
Laura French, Writer
Michael Bergazzi, Executive Producer
News Feature - Light Feature
87-year-old brings affordable housing to Goochland
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
NASA Photographer’s Out of this World Career
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist
Tuning in to Another Era: Do it while you can
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer
News Feature - Serious Feature
A Father’s Dedication: I can’t dwell on it
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Editor
Freedom Interrupted: Storms are swirling around us
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Smith Point Sea Rescue: They wouldn’t have survived
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Enza Marcy, Photojournalist
Arts/Entertainment - News
Gifted Hands
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photojournalist
Joi Fultz, Reporter
Opening Minds through Art: You are my Sunshine
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Business/Consumer - News
A Miniaturist's Mission: I want the store to go bigger
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Keeping it Glowing at Uptown Neon: Little Puff. Little Pull.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photographer
“Nottoway County’s poultry industry is no more”
WTVR
Caroline Coleburn, Reporter
April Harshman, Drone Pilot
Crime/Justice - News
Reopen the Case: Cion Caroll
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion - News
River City Stars: Can’t wait for the world to see them shine
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Producer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Education/Schools - News
Two Sisters. One School. 105 Years.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Health/Medical - News
Sam's Purpose: Make Every Breath Count
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Editor
GeNienne Samuels, Writer
Saving Baby Nora: I could feel the water in her body
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist
Historical/Cultural - News
Lee Harvey Oswald's Ride: It is an eery connection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Lives Between the Lines: It is not a pretty story
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
The Brunswick 15: I never thought this day would happen
GregMcQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor
The Richmond Bread Riot: This Just Doesn't Happen
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chesapeake Heritage - News
A Voyage Into the Past: It is a sacred duty
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Mary Wingfield Scott: Saving the City One Brick at a Time
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photographer
Superman's Stableman: Secretariat Made a Name for Virginia
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Military - News
3,000 Miles. Fifty Plus Years. One Bracelet.
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Brad Wilson, Photographer
A Combat Pilot's Seven Year Nightmare Finally Ends
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Veteran Builds Orphanages While Rebuilding Himself
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Ben Brady, Editor
WWII Pilot William Charles: We never knew if we’d get back
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist
Societal Concerns - News
Rob Brandenberg’s Story: Another Day I’m Thankful
WTVR
Tracy Sears, Reporter
Ben Brady, Photojournalist
Weather - News
Hurricane Isabel at 20: Mother Nature is Queen. Isn’t she?
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Writer
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist
Wayne Covil, Reporter
Weathercast
Zach at the Floodwall: Hurricane Season Begins
WTVR
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist
Sports Story - News Feature
From Caroline to cancer to champion
WTVR
Lane Casadonte, Reporter
Joe Valdez, Photojournalist
Secretariat at 50: It was thrilling to watch perfection
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Sports Program - Live
RVA Sports Awards
WTVR
David Stotts, Creative Director
Misti Davidson, Producer
Michael Bergazzi, Producer
Brock Taylor, Director
Lane Casadonte, Host
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
Crime/Justice - Long Form Content
Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Director
Brandy Brown, Executive Producer
Jon Burkett, Reporter
Henry Goodman, Photographer
Promotion - News
Your Voice Parallax
WTVR
Kaci Taylor, Graphic Artist
David Stotts, Producer
Promotion - Non-News
Reopen the Case: Center Street
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Brandy Brown, Producer
Overall Excellence
WTVR CBS 6 NEWS: Your Voice, Your Community, Your Story
WTVR
Stephen Hayes, General Manager
Director - Program
WTVR
Giving You A Voice
David Stotts, Director
Editor: News - No Production Limit
Enza Marcy Composite
WTVR
Enza Marcy, Editor
Joe Valdez Composite
WTVR
Joe Valdez, Editor
Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Editor
Editor: Program
Your Voice
WTVR
David Stotts, Editor
Talent: Anchor - News
Bill Fitzgerald: Live in the Studio, Live in the Community
WTVR
Bill Fitzgerald, Anchor
Talent: Reporter - News
Laura French: Investigative Reporter
WTVR
Laura French, Reporter
Talent: Reporter - Medical
GeNienne Samuels Medical Reporting Composite
WTVR
GeNienne Samuels, Reporter
Writer - News
A Horse, Marine & Dollhouse: Greg McQuade Writing 2023
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Writer
A Reunion and a Homecoming: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite
WTVR
Michael Bergazzi, Writer
Writer - Short Form Content
CBS 6 Voices
WTVR
David Stotts, Writer
Brandy Brown, Writer
Photographer: News - Single Shift
Ben Brady Composite
WTVR
Ben Brady, Videographer
Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Videographer
Photographer: News - No Production Limit
Ben Brady Composite
WTVR
Ben Brady, Videographer
Brad Wilson Composite
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photographer
Last Ride
WTVR
Curtis Akers, Photographer
