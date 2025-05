WTVR CBS 6 nominated for 50 Capital Emmy Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 was nominated for 50 Capital Emmy Awards, the most for any news organization in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. Winners will be announced the 67th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony on June 21 in Bethesda, Maryland. WTVR entries which were the only nominees in their categories, thus an automatic Emmy winner, are denoted with an *.

Scroll down for a list of WTVR's nominees:

CATEGORY #05 NEWS SPECIAL

The Voices Behind The Stories

WTVR David Stotts, Creative Director Curtis Akers, Chief Photojournalist Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist



CATEGORY #06 DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

Through a New Lens*

WTVR Chris Jenkins, Photojournalist Cameron Thompson, Reporter



CATEGORY #11A INVESTIGATIVE - SINGLE REPORT

"I lost my soul." Indictment shocks rural county

WTVR Cole Pearson, Photojournalist Laura French, Writer Mike Bergazzi, Producer



CATEGORY #12A NEWS FEATURE - LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT AND MULTIPLE REPORTS)

"A 103-Year-Old's Need for Speed: The Faster the better!" WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Joe Valdez, Photographer

'Be Like Ty': Fallen firefighter added to state memorial WTVR Caroline Coleburn, Reporter A.J. Nwoko, Photojournalist



CATEGORY #12B NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

A Miracle at Taco Bell WTVR Mike Bergazzi, Producer Jon Burkett, Reporter Curtis Akers, Photojournalist

Young Virginia Mother Shares Near-Death Experience WTVR GeNienne Samuels, Reporter



CATEGORY #13A ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

The Trojan Explosion

WTVR Joi Fultz, Reporter Joe Valdez, Photojournalist



CATEGORY #13B ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"Sophie's Linocut: Finding Old School Relief in Linoleum"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter



CATEGORY #14B BUSINESS/CONSUMER - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Grinding His Way to the Top: Teen Coffee CEO Creates a Buzz

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter



CATEGORY #16B DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"The Village of Lantz Mills: The Deaf had Freedom Here"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Cole Pearson, Photographer

Digging up "Granite" - "It's a history of survival"

WTVR Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter Joe Valdez, Photographer



CATEGORY #17A EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

A Mother's Day to Remember

WTVR Maggi Marshall, Reporter



CATEGORY #17B EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Building Better Minds

WTVR Rob Cardwell, Reporter Dwight Nixon, Photographer

Frequent Flyer: Investigating the travel of a superintendent

WTVR Melissa Hipolit, Reporter Cole Pearson, Photojournalist Mike Bergazzi, Producer



CATEGORY #18B ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"Jamestown is Drowning: America's Birthplace will be Lost"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Enza Marcy, Photographer



CATEGORY #19B HEALTH/MEDICAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

The Diagnosis of Dex Richardson

WTVR Jade Ruggieri, Photojournalist Sean Robertson, Reporter

They Failed My Mom: Virginia Nursing Home Oversight

WTVR Cole Pearson, Photojournalist Tyler Layne, Reporter



CATEGORY #20A HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

"Rescuing the Rosenwald School: We have a jewel here"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Cole Pearson, Photographer

The First Father's Day

WTVR Cameron Thompson, Reporter



CATEGORY #20B HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Finding Blick Plantation: Family Roots Hiding in Plain Sight

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Joe Valdez, Photographer

Saving Richmond Community Hospital: These Are My Roots

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter April Harshman, Photographer Joe Valdez, Photographer

The Escape of Henry "Box" Brown: I could scarcely breathe

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Joe Valdez, Photographer

"A Grave Mistake: Righting a Wrong for Uriah"

WTVR Curtis Akers, Photojournalist Greg McQuade, Reporter April Harshman, Drone Pilot



CATEGORY #21 CHESAPEAKE HERITAGE - NEWS FEATURE

"Saving Oakdale Farm: This is definitely my legacy"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter Ben Brady, Photographer

"The Lady's Slipper: Breaking Barriers and Making Waves" WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter



CATEGORY #23B MILITARY - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"Adopting Michael's Grave Abroad: I'll Never Forget Him"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter

"D-Day Voices from Beyond: Nobody has heard these Stories"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter

"Following Capt. McQuade's Footsteps: A Grandson's Journey"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter

Returning a Father's Dog Tag: The Malmedy Massacre at 80

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter



CATEGORY #26A SOCIETAL CONCERNS - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

"Anything is Possible: HARP Program Helping People Get Sober" WTVR Curtis Akers, Photojournalist Elizabeth Holmes, Reporter



CATEGORY #30B SPORTS STORY - NEWS FEATURE (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"In Secretariat's Saddle: Riding an American Classic"

WTVR Greg McQuade, Reporter

Prince George Football: Changing the Culture

WTVR Curtis Akers, Photojournalist Lane Casadonte, Reporter



CATEGORY #30C SPORTS STORY - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Beyond The Roster - Conner Emmert

WTVR Lane Casadonte, Reporter



CATEGORY #48B EDUCATION/SCHOOLS - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Inside RBC TV 2024 Richard Bland College of William & Mary Jesse Vaughan, Producer/Director Derek Wright, Producer/Videographer Amy Lacey, Host Sterling Giles, Writer



CATEGORY #58 WEATHER

Gastón at 20: The Unforgettable Flood

WTVR Cole Pearson, Photojournalist Greg McQuade, Reporter Wayne Covil, Multi Media Journalist Mike Bergazzi, Producer Rob Cardwell, Reporter Jon Burkett, Reporter Bill Fitzgerald, Reporter



CATEGORY #59A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (SINGLE SPOT)

Coats for Kids

WTVR David Stotts, Producer Brandy Brown, Producer Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist



CATEGORY #60B PROMOTION - NEWS: IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)

Giving You A Voice: Behind the Stories

WTVR David Stotts, Producer Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist



CATEGORY #61C PROMOTION - NON-NEWS: PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

The Voices Behind the Stories

WTVR David Stotts, Producer Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist



CATEGORY #63B COMMERCIAL - CAMPAIGN

Anthem LemonAid 2024 Register and Donate Spots*

WTVR Matthew McClain, Videographer Editor Producer



CATEGORY #67A DIRECTOR - PROGRAM

Virginia Voices

WTVR

David Stotts, Director

CATEGORY #68A EDITOR: NEWS - SINGLE SHIFT

For Sheryl*

WTVR

Curtis Akers, Editor

CATEGORY #68B EDITOR: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Cole Cuts Editing

WTVR

Cole Pearson, Editor

WTVR Cole Pearson, Editor Enza Editor Composite

WTVR

Enza Marcy, Editor

CATEGORY #68D EDITOR: PROGRAM

Voices of Virginia

WTVR

David Stotts, Editor

CATEGORY #72G TALENT: REPORTER - INVESTIGATIVE

Laura French Investigates

WTVR

Laura French, Investigative Reporter

CATEGORY #73A WRITER - NEWS

Tales of Love and Survival: Mike Bergazzi Writing Composite

WTVR

Mike Bergazzi, Writer

CATEGORY #73B WRITER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Giving Virginia A Voice

WTVR

David Stotts, Writer

CATEGORY #74B PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Enza Photographer Composite

WTVR

Enza Marcy, Photojournalist

CATEGORY #75A VIDEO ESSAYIST (SINGLE SHIFT)

A.J. Nwoko Composite

WTVR

A.J. Nwoko, Multi Media Journalist

CATEGORY #76B MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST - NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Wayne Covil: An Original One-Man Band

WTVR

Wayne Covil, Multi Media Journalist

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.