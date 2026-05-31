The Good News Roundup: Inspiring stories and top features from Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Need a quick catch-up on the best things happening in Central Virginia? This week brought plenty of reasons to celebrate, from community members raising over half a million dollars for MS research to a 32-year-old pitcher defying the odds to reach pro baseball.

Plus, we said a bittersweet goodbye to a beloved roller rink and welcomed back the roar of engines at Southside Speedway. If you need a reason to smile today, here is a look at the most uplifting stories and fascinating local features CBS 6 covered over the past seven days.

Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2026 raises $565K for research and services in Virginia

🌟 Good News & Community Support

Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2026 raises $568K for research and services in Virginia

More than 375 riders (including Team CBS 6!) hit the road this weekend, raising over $561,000 for multiple sclerosis research and local services.

Veterans walk raises awareness about military suicide prevention: 'One team, one fight'

Active-duty service members, veterans, and civilians gathered at Brown's Island to walk together, build camaraderie, and raise crucial awareness for military mental health and suicide prevention.

Kate Staples crowned 2026 Visionary of the Year in Richmond

Hundreds gathered in Richmond for Blood Cancer United's Visionaries of the Year Grand Finale, raising more than $261,000 for cancer patients. Kate Staples was crowned Visionary of the Year after single-handedly raising $89,000!

Richmond Animal League waives adoption fees at Henrico Walmart event during National Pet Month

RAL partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to host a free pet adoption event, helping local shelter dogs and cats find their forever homes.

Virginia Department of Health hosts free resource fair for new and expecting families

The health department brought together over 60 organizations to offer free healthcare services, hearing/vision exams, and vital resources to support new parents and young children.

Richmond's Holly Street Playground set for $400,000 upgrade driven by community effort

Thanks to a new nonprofit and years of community advocacy, construction on a new children's play area and updated bathrooms at the Oregon Hill park is set to begin mid-June.

How Petersburg neighbors can get free produce through 3 new programs

The Market at Petersburg Public Library is offering three new programs to provide qualifying residents with free or discounted fresh fruits and vegetables to combat food insecurity.

At 32, Squirrels pitcher Dylan Hecht defied the odds to reach pro baseball

🏆 Local Triumphs & Sports

At 32, Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Dylan Hecht defied the odds to reach pro baseball

An incredibly inspiring sports story! Dylan Hecht thought his baseball career was over due to a medical condition, but after being discovered at a World Baseball Classic training camp, he signed his first pro contract at age 32.

WTVR CBS 6 News wins 5 prestigious 2026 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

The South's First Television Station won five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding journalism.

Watch 'Battle of the Brains' replay: Blacksburg High School vs. Jamestown High School

A great showcase of local youth highlighting the academic talents of students from across Virginia's communities.

Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019

🎡 Local Entertainment & Fun

Richmond Greek Festival returns for 48th year with food, music, charity, and celebrity guest

The beloved 48th annual Richmond Greek Festival is back, featuring amazing food, live entertainment, and a special appearance by former "The View" co-host Debbie Matenopoulos.

Back at the Track: Southside Speedway hosts first event since 2019

Hot rods roared back into Chesterfield County as the beloved Southside Speedway hosted its first car event in five years!

Gary Allan kicks off 2026 Innsbrook After Hours concert series

Live music is back at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen as the summer

British curator brings America's Revolution to life in Yorktown: 'We are part of the narrative'

📰 Top Feature Stories

British curator brings America's Revolution to life in Yorktown: 'We are part of the narrative'

A fascinating historical feature on Dr. Sarah Meschutt, a British curator at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, who brings a unique perspective to the story of America's independence as the nation approaches its 250th birthday.

Chester Skateland roller rink closes after nearly 5 decades as community gathers for final skate

A bittersweet farewell to a community staple. After 48 years of birthday parties, memories, and even a roller-rink wedding, hundreds packed Chester Skateland for one final skate night.

Henrico doctor says people travel from across East Coast for his unique allergy relief treatments

A great health feature on Dr. Jaimin Patel, Virginia's sole provider of intralymphatic immunotherapy (ILIT), a treatment that requires only three shots over two months instead of years of traditional allergy shots.

CarMax Park spat between Flying Squirrels owner, Diamond District developer goes public

An in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes drama of the $2.4 billion Diamond District project, detailing a defamation lawsuit filed by Flying Squirrels owner Lou DiBella against the lead developer.

Hospital system promoted Virginia surgeon’s fellowship that school says it doesn’t have

Hospital system promoted Virginia surgeon’s fellowship that school says it doesn’t have

A major investigative piece looking into a local hospital system that promoted a breast surgeon's reconstructive fellowship—a program the medical school says does not actually exist.

Richmond church property eyed for townhomes; will it impact the Richmond Greek Festival?

A community development story exploring the potential sale of the Seventh Street Christian Church property for townhomes, and how it might impact parking for the neighboring Greek Orthodox Cathedral's annual festival.

This historic Richmond mansion just hit the market with a $10M asking price

A real estate feature showcasing a stunning 9,700-square-foot Tudor Revival mansion on Cary Street Road that just hit the market for nearly $10 million.